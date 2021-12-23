The Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) has extended the application deadline for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UT Cadre post of SI at the official website jkssb.nic.in from December 24 till December 26 (midnight).

JKSSB has notified a total of 800 posts of SI in the J&K Police under the Home Department. The recruitment notification (Advt No 06/2021) is available at the official website.

Here’s JKSSB SI recruitment application deadline notice.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-28 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University.

Physical Standards:

i) Height : 5’- 6”(minimum) ii) Chest girth: 32”(unexpanded) iii) Chest girth: 331/2” (expanded) For Females: Height : 5’- 2” ( minimum ) Provided that for the candidates belonging to the Gorkha Community, the minimum Height shall be relaxable by 2”.

Selection process

The JKSSB selection process will be done on the basis of a Written Test, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET). The candidate shall have to qualify PST to be eligible to appear for next stage of selection process i.e. PET.

Application fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 550 through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards. In case of candidates belonging to SC/ST category, the fee payable shall be Rs 400.

Here’s JKSSB SI recruitment 2021 notification.

Steps to apply for JKSSB SI recruitment 2021:

Visit official website ssbjk.org.in Click on the apply link for Advt 06 of 2021 Sign up and create a profile to register Login and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit Download form and take printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for the vacancies.