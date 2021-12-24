Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the application form for the GIC Lecturer Main exam 2021. Eligible candidates can fill and submit the form at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till January 10, 2022.

The UPPSC GIC Lecturer prelim exam 2021 was conducted on September 19 at centres across UP. The result was announced on December 9 in which a total of 15,046 candidates qualified for the Main exam. The UPPSC GIC Lecture Main exam will be tentatively held on February 6, 2022.

Qualified candidates have to register for the GIC Lecturer Main exam and pay the exam fee. To register, candidates would need to log in at the portal using their Registration No, date of birth and other details. Read the instructions given in the exam notice carefully.

Here’s UPPSC GIC Lecturer Main notice.

Steps to register for UPPSC GIC Lecturer Main 2021:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “FILL ONLINE DETAILS FOR ADVT. NO. A-3/E-1/2020, LECTURER (MALE/FEMALE) GOVERNMENT INTER COLLEGE,(MAINS) EXAM-2020”

Enter candidates registration number and other details to login Fill registration form, updates details Pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference.

UPPSC had notified a total of 1,473 Lecturer vacancies in various Government Intermediate Colleges (GIC) and Government Girls Intermediate Colleges (GGIC) across the state in December 2020. The application process was conducted n December and January.