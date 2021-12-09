Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the result of the Lecturer (Male/ Female) Government Inter College (Pre) Exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result merit list at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC GIC Lecturer pre exam 2021 was conducted on September 19 at 16 centres across UP. The answer key was released on October 7.

According to the Commission, 4,91,370 online applications were received for the exam, of which 1,56,957 applicants appeared for the prelim exam. As per the result notice, a total of 15,046 candidates have qualified the UPPSC GIC Lecturer prelim exam and are eligible for the Main exam.

The UPPSC GIC Lecture Main exam will be tentatively held on February 6, 2022. The schedule for online registration and fee payment for the Main exam will be announced soon.

Steps to UPPSC GIC Lecturer pre result 2021:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN LECTURER (MALE/FEMALE) GOVERNMENT INTER COLLEGE (PRELIMS) EXAM 2020”

The UPPSC Lecturer result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching your roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a printout for future reference.

UPPSC had notified a total of 1,473 Lecturer vacancies in various Government Intermediate Colleges (GIC) and Government Girls Intermediate Colleges (GGIC) across the state in December 2020. The application process was conducted n December and January.