Today, December 30, is the last date to apply for the Chhattisgarh State Service or PCS Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC will conduct the Chhattisgarh PCS preliminary exam 2021 on February 13, 2022. The CGPSC Main exam will be held on May 26, 27, 28 and 29.

This year, the Chhattisgarh PCS exam will be conducted for a total of 171 posts in various state government departments.

Here’s CGPSC State Service Exam 2021 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be a graduate from any recognised university to be eligible to apply. The candidates must be between the ages of 21 to 30 (as on January 1, 2021) to be eligible to apply for the position with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved categories.

Application Fee



Domicile candidates of Chhattisgarh of reserved categories have to pay an online application fee of RS 300 while unreserved and out-of-state applicants have to pay Rs 400.

Steps to apply for Chhattisgarh PCS Exam 2021:

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” tab under Latest section Click on “STATE SERVICE EXAMINATION-2021”

Now click on registration link, create profile then login to the portal Select the post to apply, fill up the details and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a print for future reference.

Here’s direct link to CGPSC PCS exam 2021.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round. The preliminary exam will consist of two compulsory papers - general studies and aptitude test - and will comprise of objective type multiple-choice questions with a negative marking of 0.33 for every wrong answer. The candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.

All interested candidates are suggested to go through the official notification for more details on qualification, eligibility, reservation policy, vacancy breakdown, selection process, exam pattern and syllabus among others before proceeding with the application process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.