Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the applications for the Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the official website ukpsc.gov.in till January 20, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 13 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 22 years and should not be more than the age of 36 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: A Bachelor of Law form a University established by Law in Uttarakhand or by other University of India recognized for this purpose by the Governer. The candidate should have basic knowledge of Computer operation.

Here’s direct notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link under “उत्तराखण्ड न्यायिक सेवा सिविल जज (जूनियर डिविजन) परीक्षा-2021 के सम्बन्ध में विज्ञप्ति, विज्ञापन एवं ऑनलाईन आवेदन” Now click on “ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें।” Fill up the application form Submit the completely filled form, and take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.