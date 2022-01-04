PPSC Functional Manager recruitment application ends today; here’s how to apply
Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Functional Manager.
Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Functional Manager in the Department of Industries and Commerce, Govt. of Punjab. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in. The last date to deposit the application/examination fee is January 11, 2022.
The PPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 34 vacancies of Functional Manager, of which 12 posts are reserved for female candidates.
Here’s PPSC Functional Manager recruitment 2021 notification.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on January 1, 2020.
Educational Qualification: Should possess a degree in any of Engineering or in any discipline of Textile Technology or its equivalent from a recognized university or institution. More details in the notification.
Application fee
|Name of Category
|Online Application charges
|Examination Fee
|Total
|Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only
|Rs 500
|Rs 250
|Rs 750
|Ex-Serviceman of Punjab state only
|Rs 500
|No fee to be paid
|Rs 500
|Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab
|Rs 500
|No fee to be paid
|Rs 500
|All Other Categories i.e., General, Sports Persons of Punjab and Wards of Freedom Fighters, Punjab
|Rs 500
|Rs 1000
|Rs 1500
Steps to apply for PPSC Functional Manager posts:
- Visit PPSC website ppsc.gov.in
- Click on ‘Open Advertisement’ — ‘Apply/View’ against Functional Manager posts
- Click on ‘Apply Online’
- Fill application form, upload documents and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference