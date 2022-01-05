The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-II). Candidates can download their admit card from the regional websites of SSC.

The 2020 SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam will be held from January 9 for candidates who have qualified the Tier 1 exam. The CHSL Tier-II exam will be a descriptive paper of 100 Marks in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode. The duration of the Descriptive Paper will be for one hour and will comprise of writing Essay/ Letter/Application/ Precis etc. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II would be 33 per cent.

Earlier, the Commission had released the result of Tier-I of CHSL 2020 on October 27 last year wherein 45,429 candidates were shortlisted to appear in the Tier-II examination.

SSC CHSL 2020 is being conducted to fill up 4,726 posts in 43 different Central Government Ministries, departments and agencies.

Steps to download SSC CHSL Tier 2 admit card: