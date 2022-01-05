The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the application correction process for CSIR-UGC NET Examination June 2021 today, December 5. Candidates can make changes to their applications on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in till January 9, 2022 upto 11.50 PM.

“The Candidates are allowed to make corrections latest by 09 January 2022 (upto 11:50 pm). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (if applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned through Credit/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI or Paytm wallet generated during the online correction,” reads the notice.

Steps to make changes

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “JOINT CSIR-UGC NET June 2021: Correction Form” Login and proceed with correction process Check the details carefully Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

The CSIR UGC NET June 2021 Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted on January 29, February 15 and 18, 2022 in two shifts — from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon and 3:00 PM to 06:00 PM.

