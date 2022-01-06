The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Senior Assistant and Junior Assistant-cum-Typist 2021. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the CBRT (Computer Based Recruitment Test) can check the schedule from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The document verification will be held from January 17 to 22, 2022 at 10.30 AM in the O/o TSPSC, Prathibha Bhavan, MJ Road, Nampally, Hyderabad for the candidates who have been shortlisted for the Verification of Certificates. The detailed schedule will be released soon.

Here’s the notification.

The candidates who are admitted for the verification of certificates are required to produce the original certificates along with one set of photo copies duly attested by Gazetted Officer, relating to age, qualifications and others.

The CBRT (Computer Based Recruitment Test) for Assistant posts was held on September 6 (Monday). The answer keys were released on September 9.

The recruitment drive is being conducted by TSPSC for vacancies at PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University.

There are 15 posts of Senior Assistant and 10 of Junior Assistant Cum Typist at PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University while 102 posts of Jr Assistant at Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University on offer.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.