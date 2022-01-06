The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the result of Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) November 2021 today, January 6. Candidates can download their result from the official website hpbose.org using their roll number/application number.

The exam was conducted from November 13 to 28, 2022 for different subjects.

As per the notification, 44334 candidates had applied for the exam, of which 38704 candidates appeared for the test. A total of 6584 candidates have been declared qualified in the examination.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, click on “TET(NOV-2021)” Click on “Results Of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) TGT(Arts), TGT(Medical) , TGT(Non-Medical) , L.T, Shastri, Punjabi, Urdu, JBT NOVEMBER-2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

The Board has also released the final answer key of HP TET November 2021.

Here’s direct link to the answer key.

TET is held to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach at schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh government.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.