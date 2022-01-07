West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the provisional answer key of the 2019 Agragami written exam. Candidates can download the answer key and question paper from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police Agragami written exam was conducted on December 26 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 1.00 PM. The duration of the examination was 1 hour with 85 MCQs carrying one mark each. There will be negative marking for each wrong answer.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the tentative answer key by sending an email to wbprb10@gmail.com along with documentary proof latest by January 14.

Steps to download WB Police Agragami answer key:

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Click on the recruitment tab Click on “Recruitment of WBNVF Agragami in Civil Defence Organisation, WB, 2019” Now click on the answer key link The WB Police Agragami answer key will appear on screen Check and compare the answer key with the question paper.

WBPRB has notified 652 vacancies for WBNVF Agragami in Civil Defence Organisation, West Bengal under the Department of Disaster Management & Civil Defence. The selection process includes PMT/PET, followed by written exam and interview.