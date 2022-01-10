The Department of School Education, Punjab has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Art and Craft teacher. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com till January 30, 2022 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 250 vacancies, of which 83 vacancies are reserved for women.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Should have passed Graduation atleast with 55% marks from a recognized university or institutions with Fine Arts as a subject having studied atleast for three years in Graduation as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission and should have passed B.Ed from a recognized university or institutions with Fine Arts as one of the teaching subjects as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission.

Application Fee

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, the candidates from general/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas candidates from SC/ST/PwD category will have to pay Rs 500. More details in the notice.

Steps to apply for Art and Craft teacher posts

Visit the official website educationrecruitmentboard.com On the homepage, click on the Art and Craft teacher recruitment link Register yourself and proceed with application process Pay the application fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.