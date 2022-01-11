National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released invited applications for recruitment to various posts of Consultant, Office Assistant, Junior Project Fellow and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through the Google form links mentioned against each post latest January 15, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 54 vacancies, of which 6 vacancies are for the post of Senior Consultant (Academic), 29 for Consultant (Academic), 5 for Project Associate/ Survey Associate/Senior Research Associate, 12 for Junior Project Fellow, 1 for Office Assistant and 1 for Accountant.

Applicants can check the educational qualification, experience, terms and conditions, pay scale and other details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Process

Candidates can visit the official website ncert.nic.in. Click on “Advertisement for appointment of Project staff under PAB approved programme” and click on the Google Form link mentioned against the posts. Fill up the form and submit.

Selection Process

Candidates will be first shortlisted based on the information submitted through the Google form. It is the sole responsibility of the candidate to submit correct information through the google form and provide documents in its support at the time of interview. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview in online/face-to-face mode, to be decided later, reads the notice.