Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the result of exams held for various posts advertised under ADVT. NO. 14/2021. Candidates who took the exam can check the result merit list at the official website hssc.gov.in.

HSSC conducted the 14/2019 exams on December 26 and 27 for the posts of Assistant Manager (Electrical), Assistant Manager (IA), Assistant (HSIIDC), Senior Accountant Clerk, Draftsman (Civil) and Assistant Draftsman.

The HSSC recruitment aims to fill up 126 vacancies, of which 6 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager (Electrical), 36 for Assistant Manager (IA), 28 for Assistant (HSIIDC), 23 for Senior Account Clerk, 19 for Draftsman (Civil) (Chief Engineer Panchayati Raj Public Works Haryana), and 14 for Assistant Draughtsman (Architecture, Haryana).

The merit list includes the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for Scrutiny of Documents provisionally to ascertain eligibility.

Steps to check HSSC 14/2019 result:

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in Under Result section, click on link “Result of Written Examination and notice to candidates for Scrutiny of Documents for the posts of Assistant Manager (Electrical), Assistant Manger (IA) , Assistant (HSIIDC), Senior Accountant Clerk, Draftsman (Civil) and Assistant Draftsman” The HSSC result merit list will appear on the screen Check result by searching for roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s HSSC 14/2019 result merit list.

The Scrutiny of Documents of the shortlisted candidates will be held from January 27 and 28. The candidates are advised to report at 9.00 AM in Parade Ground, Sector-5 Panchkula. They are also directed to bring all original documents, a set of self-attested copies of all documents, one ID Proof and copy of the downloaded application form, HSSC said.

In case a candidate does not appear for Scrutiny of Documents, no further opportunity will be given thereafter.