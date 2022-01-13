The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised score card for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2021 today, January 13. Candidates can check and download their score card from the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in.

“The candidates who had appeared for Ayurveda Exam on September 18, 2021 (First Shift) are hereby informed to download their revised Score Card,” reads the notice.

Here’s the official notification.

AIAPGET 2021 was conducted on September 18 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2021-22. The provisional answer key was released on October 6 and the result was announced on October 21. The result has been prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

As per NTA, a total 28,001 candidates registered for the AIAPGET exam, of which 26,146 appeared for the test.

Steps to check the score card

Visit the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Scorecard AIAPGET 2021” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the scores Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the score card.

About AIAPGET 2021

AIAPGET 2021 is held for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2021-22. The examination is conducted by NTA on behalf of the Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.