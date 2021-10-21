The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2021. Candidates can check their result online at the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth.

AIAPGET 2021 was held on September 18 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2021-22. The provisional answer key was released on October 6.

As per NTA, a total 28,001 candidates registered for the AIAPGET exam, of which 26,146 appeared for the test.

Here’s NTA AIAPGET result 2021 notice.

Steps to check NTA AIAPGET result 2021:



Visit the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘Scorecard AIAPGET 2021’ link

Login using Application Number and password/date of birth The AIAPGET result scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check AIAPGET 2021 result.

About AIAPGET 2021

AIAPGET 2021 is held for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2021-22. The examination is conducted by NTA on behalf of the Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education.

“The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified in the Information Bulletin-2021. NTA does not have any responsibility towards correctness/genuineness of the uploaded information/documents during the application process,” the Agency said.