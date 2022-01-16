The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional answer key of the Caretaker and Assistant Compiler exam under Advt 04/2020. Candidates can download the answer key and question paper from the official website jkssb.nic.in using their registration number and date of birth.

JKSSB conducted the Caretaker and Assistant Compiler exam from December 22 to January 13. The answer key/question paper shall be available through the online link available on the website of the Board for four days till January 19 only.

The candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference. However, objections /representations through any other means shall not be entertained.

Candidates have to login with their Roll No, Date Of Birth, Select Date Of Examination and Batch Timing shown in their Admit Card to view their Response sheet, Question and Answer Key.

Steps to download JKSSB answer key 2021:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link Key in your roll number, date of birth, select exam date and batch timing The JKSSB answer key and response sheet will appear on screen Match keys to responses and question paper to calculate probable score Raise objection, if any, following procedure.

