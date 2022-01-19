The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of the CS Foundation exam December 2021 session today. Candidates can check their results online at the official website icsi.edu.

The ICSI CS Foundation exam of the December 2021 session was held on January 3 and 4 in Computer Based Examination (CBE). The result along with the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website.

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Foundation exam will be uploaded on the website immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates, ICSI said.

Steps to check ICSI CS Foundation result 2021:



Visit ICSI website icsi.edu Click on the CS Foundation result link Login using CS Foundation roll number and date of birth The ICSI CS Foundation result will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check ICSI CS Foundation result 2021.

Students can also check the provisional merit list released on the official website.