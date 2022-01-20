Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the revised answer key of the 2019 Combined Lower Subordinate Competitive Main examination. Registered candidates can check and download the answer key from Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC Lower PCS Main exam was conducted on October 21, 2021. A total of 15335 candidates appeared in the exam. The provisional answer keys were released on November 1 and objections were invited till November 7.

Based on objections received and verified by subject experts, UPSSSC has now released the revised answer key of the Lower PCS Main exam. The result will be prepared on the basis of the revised answer key.

Steps to check UPSSSC Lower PCS revised answer key:

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “विज्ञापन संख्या- 01-परीक्षा/2019 के अंतर्गत दिनांक 21-10-2021 को सम्पन्न मु..” under Notice Board section

The UPSSSC Lower PCS answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to UPSSSC Lower PCS Mains revised answer key.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 672 vacancies.