Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has started the online application process for the post of Assistant Operator. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uppbpb.gov.in. The last date to fill up the application form and pay the application fee is February 28.

The UP Police recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1374 vacancies of Assistant Operator in the UP Police Radio Cadre.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 22 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have passed 10+2 with Physics and Maths or hold an equivalent qualification. More details in the notice.

Here’s UP Police Assistant Operator recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 400.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of online written test. The exam will be held for the duration 2 hour 30 minutes for a total of 400 marks followed by the PST/PET round.

Steps to apply for UP Police Assistant Operator recruitment 2022:

Visit official website uppbpb.gov.in Click on the apply link for Assistant Operator post Go to ‘New User’ and register for the post Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for UP Police Assistant Operator recruitment 2022.