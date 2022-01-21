The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam of the posts of Agragami in the Civil Defence Organization. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpolice.gov.in using their login details.

The WB Police Agragami exam has been scheduled for January 30 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 1.00 PM. The e-admit cards will be available on the keying of Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth.

The physical tests (PET/PMT) for the post of Agragami were held in October and November.

WBPRB has notified 169 vacancies for Agragami (WBCEF) and 117 vacancies for Agragami (WWCD).

Here’s WB Police Agragami exam notice.

Steps to download WB Police Agragami admit card 2022:

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Click on the recruitment tab Now click on ‘Agragami in WBCEF and WWCD’ link

Click on the e-admit card link Enter Application No and Date Of Birth and submit The WB Police Agragami admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download WB Police Agragami admit card 2022.