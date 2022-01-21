Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has deferred the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Constable and Home Guard 2021. The decision to postpone the PET has been take due to unavoidable reasons.

The revised schedule will be released on board’s official website csbc.bih.nic.in in due course of time.

Earlier, the Constable PET 2021 was scheduled to be conducted from February 9 to 22, whereas for the post of Home Guard 2021, the PET was scheduled to be held on February 7 and 8.

Here’s the official notice.

The CSBC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 8415 Constable vacancies and 551 Home Guard posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.