Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the admit cards for Bihar Home Guard Constable 2020 PET. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The CSBC Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of Constables for Bihar Home Guards will be held from February 7 onwards.

The applicants who cannot download the e-admit card can get their hall ticket from board’s office on February 4 and 5, 2022. The admit card will hold the PET information including time, date and venue.

As per the result declared earlier, a total of 1251 direct candidates and 641 Home Guard candidates are shortlisted for the Physical Eligibility Test (PET). The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 551 vacancies.

Steps to download CSBC Home Guard admit card:

Visit official website csbc.bih.nic.in Go to Bihar Home Guards section and click on admit card link Click on ‘Download 02/2020 Physical test admit card’ link Enter Registration ID/Roll No. or Mobile No. and date of birth and submit The CSBC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download CSBC Home Guard admit card.