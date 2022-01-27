The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has pulled down the provisional result of NEET UG 2021 Counselling round I. Earlier today, January 27, the Committee had notified that the provisional result has been made available to the candidates on the official website mcc.nic.in and the final result is scheduled to be released tomorrow i.e., January 28, 2022.

However, MCC withheld the provisional result due to the hearing held on January 27, 2022 in WP of 2022 in the matter of Gidla Bala Surya Chandra & others v/s UoI & Ors. before the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Madras.

“The Candidates participating in NEET-UG 2021 counselling are informed that the provisional result of round 1 has been pulled down due to the hearing held on 27/01/2022 in W.P. of 2022 in the matter of Gidla Bala Surya Chandra & others v/s UoI & Ors. before the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Madras. Candidates are advised to wait for the final result and keep in touch with the MCC website for further course of action,” reads the notice.

The MCC will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in 4 rounds — AIQ Round1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round for allotment of Under Graduate (MBBS/BDS) seats to the eligible and qualified candidates under 15% All India Quota in participating Government Medical/Dental Colleges of the country.

Once released, the applicants will be able to download their result from MCC’s official website.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in Click on NEET UG Medical Counselling Now click on the result link Check ad download the result Take a printout for future reference

