The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2020. Candidates can check the notice at mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group B Mains 2020 was scheduled to be conducted on January 29 and 30. The MPSC Group B Main exam will be held for candidates who cleared the Subordinate Service Preliminary exam held in September last year.

Candidates are advised to read the postponement notice for more details. MPSC will notify the new dates for the exam soon.

Here’s MPSC Group B exam postponement notice.

The recruitment drive for MPSC Group B Services is being conducted to fill a total 806 vacancies of which 67 vacancies are for Assistant Section Officer at General Administrative Department, 89 for State Tax Inspector at the Finance Department, and 650 for Police Sub Inspector (PSI) in the Home Department in the Maharashtra Government. MPSC Subordinate Services recruitment application process was conducted in February and March 2020.