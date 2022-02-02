The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the revised final result for round-1 of NEET-UG 2021 counselling. Registered candidates will be check the final allotment at the official website mcc.nic.in.

Earlier today, February 2, the Committee had released the final result which has been pulled down due to some matrix error in the number of BDS (Dental) seats of IMS, BHU final result of UG Round-1 Counselling 2021.

“Candidates are advised to wait for the revised final result of Round-1 UG 2021 Counselling before proceeding for reporting after downloading a fresh provisional allotment letter. The Reporting for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2021 will be begin from 10:00 AM of 03.02.2022,” reads the notice.

Here’s the notification.

Earlier, the provisional result was declared on the official website.

Steps to check the result

Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the final result link Login using NEET UG Roll Number and Password Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidate are advised to visit the official website here.