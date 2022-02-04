Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the exam calendar for various recruitment exams to be held this year. The MPSC tentative exam timetable is available at the official website mpsc.gov.in.

According to the calendar, MPSC will conduct the State Service or Rajyaseva Main exam 2021 on May 7, 8 and 9. The MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam 2021 was held on January 23. The answer keys were released on January 27.

The MPSC Group C preliminary exam 2021 will be held on April 3, 2022. The Main exams will be held in August and September. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 900 posts in different state government departments in the Group-C category under Advt. No. 269/2021.

Here’s MPSC exam calendar 2022.