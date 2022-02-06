The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the dates for the declaration of results for various exams including CHSL, CGL, JE and MTS. The notice is available at the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC will declare the result of the Multi-Tasking Staff or MTS Paper 1 Exam 2020 on February 28. The results of the Combined Higher Secondary Level or CHSL Exam 2019 (Skill Test) and Junior Engineer Paper-2 Exam 2020 will also be declared on the same day.

The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2020 result will be announced on April 30.

Here’s SSC result timetable.