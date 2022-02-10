Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) will release the admit cards today for the Online Screening Test for recruitment of Teachers. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website awesindia.com.

The AWES written test is scheduled to be conducted on February 19 and 20. Applicants will be able to download their admit cards from today, February 10. The exam will be held for the posts of PGT/TGT/PRT for all subjects.

“The Admit Card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The cards will also have COVID related Safety instructions. All candidates are expected to abide by the same. Candidates are advised to read the instructions appended to the Admit Card carefully,” the notice reads.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 8700 Teacher vacancies at 136 Army Public Schools (APS) located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India.

Steps to download AWES admit card 2022:

Visit the official website awesindia.com On the homepage, click on link for OST Login using Username and password Click on the AWES OST admit card link Download admit card and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download AWES admit card 2022.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted for recruitment to Teacher posts on the basis of screening test, interview, and Evaluation of Teaching Skills and Computer Proficiency.