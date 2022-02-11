The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2021 session. Candidates can download their hall tickets form the official website swayam.nta.ac.in.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number 011-40759000 or write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

SWAYAM July 2021 Semester examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 21 and 22, 2022. The exam will be held for the duration of 180 minutes (3.00 hrs) — from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on January 18 and 19 which was postponed due to elections in few States of India on 18 and 19 February 2022.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website swayam.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card” Key in your login details Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.