Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has deferred the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Home Guard 2021. The PET will be conducted on March 12 and 13, 2022. Earlier, the test was scheduled to be held on February 7 and 8 which was deferred due to outbreak of new Covid-19 variants.

The board will release the admit card on February 17, 2022 on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in. The CSBC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 551 Home Guard vacancies.

The written examination was conducted on January 24, 2021 and the result was declared on April 15, 2021.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Bihar Home Guards” tab Click on Home Guard PET admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

