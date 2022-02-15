Nainital Bank has extended the online application deadline for recruitment to the posts of Management Trainee (MTs) and Clerks. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies till February 25 on bank’s official website nainitalbank.co.in. The previous deadline was February 15.

The Nainital Bank recruitment drive aims to fill up 100 vacancies, of which 50 vacancies are for the post of Management Trainee (MTs) and 50 of Clerks.

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 30 years as on December 31, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Management Trainees: Graduation / Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University. Knowledge of Computer Operations is essential.

Clerks: Graduation / Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University/Institute. Knowledge of Computer Operations is essential.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 1,000. (According to a new notice, the application fee has been reduced to Rs 1000 from Rs 1500 earlier. The candidates who have already registered with application fees of Rs. 1500 will be refunded the difference amount of Rs 500 to their original payment source after the completion of registration process.)

Steps to apply for Nainital Bank recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website nainitalbank.co.in On the homepage, click on “Click here for apply” under Notification for recruitment of Clerks and engagement of Management Trainees Register at the IBPS portal, select post and proceed with application process Upload documents, pay fee and submit application Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022.