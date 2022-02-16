Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the examination dates for the post of Principal (Category I and II). Registered candidates can check the notification from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.



The examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 1, 2, and 3, 2022 at Raipur, Durg-Bhilai and Bilaspur. The commission will release a separate notice for the detailed examination schedule.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 49 posts, of which 1 vacancy is for the Principal (Category I), 38 for Principal (Category 2)/ Placement Officer/ Assistant Director (Technical) and 10 backlog vacancies.

The Commission has invited online applications from December 28, 2021 to January 26, 2022.

Meanwhile, the application process for Unani Medical Officer 2022 is underway. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” tab under Latest section Click on the Unani Medical Officer link Now click on registration link, create profile then login to apply for the post Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.