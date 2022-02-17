The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce the result of the NEET PG 2021 counselling round 2 seat allotment result today. Candidates will be able to check their seat allotment results at the official website mcc.nic.in. The online registration for NEET-PG round 2 counselling was conducted from February 4 to 10.

“The Provisional result of Round -2 of PG Counselling is likely to be declared today. Stay in touch with website for further update,” reads a notice on the portal. After the seat allotment result is released, candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges on the specified dates.

NEET PG seat allotment is done on the basis of preferences of colleges as well as specialties, seats available, NEET PG merit rank, reservation criteria and other factors.

Steps to check NEET PG round 2 result:

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in On the homepage, click on round 2 result link (when available) The NEET PG seat allotment result will appear on the screen Check and download the round 2 result Take a printout for future reference.

This year, MCC will conduct four rounds of online counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. All candidates who have qualified for 50% All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG 2021 are eligible to register themselves for the counselling round.

Here’s NEET PG 2021 counselling schedule.

Here’s NEET PG 2021 counselling Information Bulletin.

Through NEET PG online counseling, Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), PG Diploma and DNB CET seats will be filled in AIQ category. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2021 exam which was conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

The round 1 result was released on January 27.