The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has postponed the exam date for NEET MDS 2022. The Board had scheduled to conduct the NEET MDS 2022 exam on March 6. “The conduct of NEET MDS - 2022 examination which was earlier notified to be held on 6th March 2022 stands rescheduled,” according to the notice.

The Board said the government has decided to extend the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-MDS 2022 to July 31, 2022. Hence, the online application window for the exam will be reopened to allow desirous candidates to apply for NEET-MDS 2022 as per the revised internship cut off.

“The online application window for submission of applications for NEET-MDS 2022 which has been closed on 24th January 2022 shall now be reopened in due course, in order to enable desirous candidates to apply for NEET-MDS 2022 in view of the revised cut-off date for internship completion,” the notice said.

Candidates can check the notification at the official website natboard.edu.in.

The revised schedule for conduct of NEET-MDS 2022 and re-opening of online application window shall be announced shortly on NBEMS website.

Here’s NEET MDS 2022 postponemnt notice.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery or NEET MDS is the eligibility-cum-ranking entrance exam for admission to various dental courses. To be eligible, a candidate must possess a recognized degree of Bachelor in Dental Surgery awarded by a university or institute in India and registered with the State Dental Council and has obtained provisional or permanent registration. A compulsory rotatory internship of a year in an approved/recognized dental college is also required.