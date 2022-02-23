Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced that the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 will be held in July this year. The exam is an eligibility test for teachers to qualify for teaching roles at schools in the state.

Presenting the Rajasthan state budget for 2022, Gehlot announced that the REET exam this year will be held in July and candidates who had previously registered for the exam will not have to pay the application fee this time.

“I propose to conduct the REET exam in July, 2022. No application fee will be charged from old candidates and all the facilities given to the candidates at the time of REET examination will also be made available again,” Gehlot said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

In January, however, the CM has said in a Twitter post that the government will conduct the REET 2022 exam on May 14 and 15.

Moreover, the Chief Minister announced that the number of posts in the upcoming REET examination has been increased from 32,000 to 62,000 in view of more employment opportunities for the youth. “During our tenure, so far more than 1 lakh youth have been appointed and recruitment is under process for about 1.25 lakh posts,” he added.

साथ ही युवाओं को रोजगार के अधिक अवसर की दृष्टि से आगामी रीट परीक्षा में पदों की संख्या 32 हजार से बढ़ाकर 62 हजार कर दी गई है। हमारे इस कार्यकाल में अभी तक 1 लाख से अधिक युवाओं को नियुक्ति दे दी गई है तथा लगभग 1 लाख 25 हजार पदों पर भर्ती प्रक्रियाधीन है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 23, 2022

The REET exam is conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) every year. There are two exams held for the state eligibility test. The candidates who clear Paper 1 (Level 2) will be eligible to teach Classes 6 to 8 while the candidates who clear Paper 2 (Level 1) will be eligible to teach Classes 1 to 5.

The Board is expected to release the official notification for REET 2022 soon. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for all updates. The online application process will likely begin next month.