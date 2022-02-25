Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will conclude the application process today for the Combined Civil Services (Mains) 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination online at the official website jpsc.gov.in.

The JPSC CCE Main Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from March 11 to 13 at various exam centres in Ranchi. A total of 4885 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination. A detailed examination schedule will be released in due course of time.

Steps to apply for JPSC Main exam 2021:

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the registration link for CCE Main Key in your login details and submit Fill up the application form and upload the required documents Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register for JPSC Main exam 2021.

Exam Pattern

The Main Examination will consist of 6 papers. Selection list for the interview test shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in Papers - II to VI (5 papers in all) subject to scoring minimum qualifying marks i.e. 30 in Paper - I and minimum qualifying marks in aggregate.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 252 vacancies for various posts including — Deputy Collector, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, District Coordinator, Jail Superintendent, and others. The application process was conducted in February and March.