Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar (CSBC) has clarified that the Prohibition Constable written exam 2022 will be held as per schedule on February 27. In a notice on its official website csbc.bih.nic.in, CSBC debunked “rumours” that the exam has been cancelled.

The Bihar Prohibition Constable exam 2022 will be conducted on February 27 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The reporting time is 9.00 AM.

In its notice, CSBC said the news of the exam being cancelled as reported by the newspaper ‘Dainik Samachar’ on February 23 is false. “It is hereby clarified that the said exam will be held on February 27 (Sunday) as per schedule. Candidates must appear for the exam at the time, venue and date mentioned in their admit cards,” the notice said.

Here’s CSBC exam notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 365 Prohibition Constable vacancies. The admit cards were released on February 10.