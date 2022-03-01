Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has declared the result of the Online Screening Test for recruitment of Teachers. Candidates can check their results at the official website awesindia.com.

The AWES OST exam was conducted on February 19 and 20. The exam was held for the posts of PGT/TGT/PRT for all subjects.

Steps to check AWES result 2022:

Visit official website awesindia.com Click on the link ‘OST Result - Click Here’ Go to login and Username and Password to login The AWES result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check AWES result 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 8700 Teacher vacancies at 136 Army Public Schools (APS) located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted for recruitment to Teacher posts on the basis of screening test, interview, and Evaluation of Teaching Skills and Computer Proficiency.