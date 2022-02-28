Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) will declare the result of the Online Screening Test for recruitment of Teachers tomorrow, March 1. Candidates will be able to check their results at the official website awesindia.com.

The AWES OST exam was conducted on February 19 and 20. The exam will be held for the posts of PGT/TGT/PRT for all subjects.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 8700 Teacher vacancies at 136 Army Public Schools (APS) located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted for recruitment to Teacher posts on the basis of screening test, interview, and Evaluation of Teaching Skills and Computer Proficiency.