All India Management Association (AIMA) will soon release the admit card for the MAT 2021 paper based test (PBT). Candidates will be able to download their hall ticket from the official website mat.aima.in from 4.00 PM today, March 2.

The PBT is scheduled to be conducted on March 6 (Sunday). The computer based test (CBT) will be held on March 13 and the admit card will be made available to download from March 9 onwards (4.00 PM).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mat.aima.in/dec21/ On the homepage, click on MAT Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

About MAT

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) offered by 600 business schools. MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.

MAT will be a 2.5 hour long online exam consisting of 200 questions with 40 questions in each section. The question paper is divided into five sections– Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning , Data Analysis and Sufficiency , Mathematical Skills and Indian and Global Environment.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.