Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the first answer key of the Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Prelim Exam 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group B prelim exam was conducted on February 26 at 36 district headquarters across Maharashtra. The exam consists of 100 marks.

Candidates can raise objection, if any to the answer key by March 9. Details given in the answer key document.

Steps to download MPSC Group B answer key 2022:

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidate Information’ — ‘Answer Key of examnination’ Click on the answer key link for Group B Preliminary Examination The MPSC Group B answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

The MPSC Group B exam 2021 is being conducted for recruitment to 666 Group B posts in various departments of the Maharashtra state government. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the next stage- Group B Main exam. Online applications were invited in October and November last year.