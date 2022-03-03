The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the online registration process for NEET PG counselling mop-up round. Candidates can register for the mop-up round counselling on the official website mcc.nic.in till March 7 upto 12.00 noon.

The choice filling facility will also be available from March 3 to 7. The verification of internal candidates by the respective University/college will be done on March 8 and 9. The NEET PG mop-up round seat allotment result will be declared on March 12.

Steps to register for NEET PG mop-up counselling 2021

Visit official website mcc.nic.in Go to PG counselling and click on registration link Login using NEET PG Roll Number and Password Complete registration form, pay the fee Submit and take a printout of the form

Direct link to register.

About NEET PG counselling

Through NEET PG online counseling, Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), PG Diploma and DNB CET seats will be filled in AIQ category. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2021 exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

This year, MCC will conduct four rounds of online counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. All candidates who have qualified for 50% All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG 2021 are eligible to register themselves for the counselling round.

The NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result was released on January 22 and round 2 on February 17.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.