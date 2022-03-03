The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has issued the admit card release date for the Fireman recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can check the notice at the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The CSBC Fireman written exam 2022 will be held on March 27 (Sunday). The exam will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 4.00 PM. The admit cards will be released on March 15.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2,380 vacancies, of which, 893 vacancies are for females and 1,487 vacancies are for male candidates.

Selection procedure



The selection process will involve a preliminary written exam conducted by CSBC followed by a physical measurement and efficiency test for candidates who clear the written exam. The written exam will consist of 100 marks and 100 MCQ questions. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance on the written exam and PET/PST.