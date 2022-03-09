The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021. Candidates who took the exam can check their results online at the official website ctet.nic.in.

The CBSE conducted the CTET 2021 between December 16 to January 13. The question paper and candidate response sheets were released on January 24 while the provisional answer keys were out on February 1.

As per the result document, 4,45,467 candidates have qualified in Paper-I and 2,20,069 in Paper-II. Over 14 lakh candidates appeared for the CTET Paper 1 test while 12 lakh+ took the CTET Paper 2 exam.

“The marksheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded in digilocker shortly. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December – 2021,” the result notice said.

Here’s CTET Dec 2021 result notice.

Steps to check CTET December 2021 result:

Visit official website ctet.nic.in Click on CTET December result 2021 link Enter your Roll Number and submit The CTET result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check CTET result 2021.

CBSE conducts CTET examination to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at schools affiliated with CBSE. The CTET exam consists of two papers in which Paper I certifies eligibility for teaching Class I to Class VI and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII.