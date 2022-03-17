Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist in various disciplines. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 84 vacancies, of which 3 vacancies are for the post of Pharmacist (Homoeopathy), 2 for Pharmacist (Unani), 6 for Pharmacist (Ayurveda) and 73 for Pharmacist (Siddha).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 59 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Pharmacist (Homoeopathy): Diploma in Indian System of Medicine or Diploma in Pharmacy in Homoeopathy or Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy (DIP) conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Pharmacist (Unani): Diploma in Indian System of Medicine or Diploma in Pharmacy in Unani or Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy (DIP) conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Pharmacist (Ayurveda): Diploma in Indian System of Medicine or Diploma in Pharmacy in Ayurveda or Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy (DIP) conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Pharmacist (Siddha): Diploma in Indian System of Medicine or Diploma in Pharmacy in Siddha or Diploma in Integrated Pharmacy (DIP) conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu. More details in the notification.

Direct link to Pharmacist (Homoeopathy) notice.



Direct link to Pharmacist (Unani) notice.

Direct link to Pharmacist (Ayurveda) notice.

Direct link to Pharmacist (Siddha) notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 300 is applicable to candidates from SC/ SCA/ ST/ DAP(PH) category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Registration” Click on “Register / Login” available against Pharmacist posts Register yourself and proceed with application process Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.