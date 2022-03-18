Calicut University UG third semester results 2021 declared
University of Calicut has declared the results of the third-semester exam for various undergraduate courses.
The University of Calicut has declared the results of the third-semester exam for various undergraduate courses. Students can check their results online at the University’s result portal results.uoc.ac.in. To access results, candidates will have to use their register/roll number to login.
The Calicut University semester exams for B.Com/B.B.A Regular Examination November 2020 and BA/BA AFSAL-UL-ULAMA/BSc Regular Examination November 2020.
Steps to check Calicut University results 2021:
- Visit result portal results.uoc.ac.in
- Click on the relevant course link
- Enter register number and security code and hit ‘Get result’ button
- The CU semester result will appear on screen
- Download scorecard and take a printout for future reference.