The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the answer keys of the recruitment exams for non-teaching staff posts. Candidates can check and download the answer keys along with response sheets on the official website navodaya.gov.in.

NVS conducted the Computer Based Test for various Non-Teaching posts from March 8 to 13, 2022.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the answer key by submitting a challenge only through the online portal till March 22. No other mode of submission of objections shall be accepted.

Steps to check NVS answer key 2022:

Visit official website navodaya.gov.in Under the What’s New section, click on the answer key link for Non-teaching posts Login using User Id and Password The NVS answer key and response sheet will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check NVS answer key 2022.

The NVS recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1925 different posts in the North East Region and Hard Stations as notified by NVS.

Selection Criteria

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT) and appear for interview for the posts of Assistant Commissioner and JE (Civil) while for all other posts appear for Skill test.