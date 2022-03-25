The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the result of NEET PG counselling mop-up round seat allotment. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can check the seat allotment result on the official website mcc.nic.in.

The online registration for NEET-PG counselling mop-up round was conducted from March 2 to 19. Students who have been allotted seats have to report to the college/institute between March 25 and 30 to secure admission.

Steps to check MCC NEET PG mop-up result:

Visit the official website mcc.nic.in Go to PG counselling and click on the online registration link Click on ‘FINAL RESULT UG MOP-UP ROUND PG 2021’

The MCC NEET PG mop up result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to NEET PG mop up allotment result.

About NEET PG counselling

Through NEET PG online counseling, Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), PG Diploma and DNB CET seats will be filled in AIQ category. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2021 exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

This year, MCC will conduct four rounds of online counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Rounds, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. All candidates who have qualified for 50% All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG 2021 are eligible to register themselves for the counselling round.