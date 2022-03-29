Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the model answer key of the Research Assistant exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC Research Assistant exam was held in OMR-based mode on March 27 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The exam consisted of one subject- General Studies.

The answer keys along with the ‘Answer Key Claim Format’ have been uploaded at the APSC website. Candidates can download the claim format and raise objection, if any, along with supporting documents/papers to substantiate the claim only by e-mail to apscanskeyclaim@gmail.com latest by April 4.

The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 45 vacancies of Research Assistants in Planning Services under the Transformation and Development Department.